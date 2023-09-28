Albuquerque Coin Club

Exploring the World of Numismatics

Join the Albuquerque Coin Club for Education, Buying, Selling, and Social Gatherings.

MEETINGS

Join us

At the Albuquerque Coin Club’s monthly gatherings, held at the UNM Continuing Education building, located at 1634 University BlvdNE. Navigate to the North Building Room B/C for an evening filled with numismatic enthusiasm.
Date & Time

2024 Dates

Last Monday of the month
(For 2024: 7/22, 8/26, 9/30, 10/28, and 11/25)

Member Trading & Selling

Commences at 6:00 PM
Meeting Start

7:00 PM
Auction

Stay after the business portion of the meeting for an exciting auction featuring numismatic items submitted by our registered members.

Upcoming Events

Education

Dive into the fascinating world of coins with our enriching webinars and educational resources. From coin grading essentials to historical insights, our Education Section is your key to unlocking numismatic knowledge. Explore now!
Webinars

Library

News

Pocket Change Newsletters

Local Club – State and National Impacts

Recognition

– Legislature State of New Mexico

The 2013 NM Legislature recognized the 60th year of the Albuquerque Coin Club and its dedication to numismatics.

The Albuquerque Coin Club sponsored and hosted the 2008 launch of the NM State Quarter.

Dedication
– 2022 National Numismatist of the Year

Rod Frechette, the 2022 National Numismatist of the Year and Glen Smedley Award winner, has been a long-time member and leader within the club. His dedication to the field of numismatics is well documented. The Albuquerque Coin Club fosters an atmosphere of excellence.

Albuquerque Coin Club staff hold national positions with the American Numismatic Association, thus providing a benefit to our members.

Education
– Award Winning Pocket Change newsletter

Pocket Change, the Albuquerque Coin Club’s newsletter was awarded best club newsletter for 2023 and 2020. Other years it has come in 2nd. The dedicated editor and contributing members make it top notch nationally.

Participation
– ANA Interface

Albuquerque Coin Club participates in the annual ANA Trivia challenge and won first prize in 2018. Other years were determined by drawing after many ties.

ACC members routinely support National coin events including coin shows and ANA Summer Seminar. The club offer travel stipends and scholarships under limited conditions.

National leaders are members of our club.

frequently asked questions

FAQ

Q. What is numismatics, and why is it considered a valuable field of study?
Numismatics is the study and collection of coins, currency, and related objects. It is valued for its historical, cultural, and economic insights, providing a unique perspective on civilizations and their monetary systems.
Q. What factors determine the value of a coin or currency note?
Several factors influence the value of a coin, including rarity, historical significance, condition (grade), and market demand.Additionally, factors like mint marks, errors, and provenance can impact a coin’s value.
Q. How can I ensure the authenticity of a coin or currency in my collection?
Authentication is crucial in numismatics. It is recommended to purchase coins from reputable dealers, use third-party grading services, and stay informed about common counterfeits. Joining numismatic organizations and seeking expert opinions can also help verify the authenticity of a piece.
Q. How do I get started with coin collecting, especially if I'm a beginner?
Beginners can start by researching and learning about different types of coins, joining local coin clubs, attending coin shows, and building a collection based on personal interests. Numismatic literature and online resources are also helpful for gaining knowledge.
Q. Are there any specific resources for identifying and cataloging coins?
Yes, there are various resources available, including numismatic books, online databases, and specialized websites. Well-known cataloging systems such as the Krause Standard Catalog of World Coins provide detailed information about coins from around the world.

